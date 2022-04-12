Plant-based restaurant opens in Tampa, the city's first vegan pizzeria

There's one menu item at a new South Tampa pizzeria titled, "Meat Lovers," – but, curveball, there is no meat.

Tampa now has its first vegan pizzeria, called Florish, and they offer 100% plant-based pizzas and bowls. This place has become popular with vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters alike. They even have dessert, such as cookies. Again, all non-dairy.

The people behind are a family of vegans, Keith and Jill Sedita.

"We have two boys…they started following a vegan diet before we did," Keith explained. "They inspired us really. As an active family of four living here in South Tampa, we had a difficult time finding options for us that were fast and convenient. That really inspired us."

Everything is made in-house, and the Seditas promise it is packed with flavor. In fact, it was a priority when they started creating the menu.

"We knew that the flavors had to be there, and the food had to be delicious," Jill said. "We're foodies ourselves and so are our boys. We knew we had to create menu items that had plenty of flavor, layers of flavor, and all the textures that everybody loves, chewiness and crunchiness. Those sorts of comfort foods that people grew up enjoying."

To find out more and to check out the menu, click over to Florish's website.