Tampa homes wanted for film productions, homeowners earn thousands per day

From motion pictures like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Dolphin Tale" to Hallmark movies, the Tampa Bay area is a production hot spot.

"There's a ton of productions happening in Tampa you just have to look out for it," said Elizabeth Tatro, a location scout for the film industry.

She's always seeking out homes for shoots, especially commercials.

"We have hundreds of homes that we shoot in right now," shared Tatro.

Crews have taken over Mike Esposito's home several times.

"Most commonly it's the grocery stores like Publix. They've done Thanksgiving dinner here. We've done lawnmower companies and we've done soap companies," explained Esposito.

Ree Collins recently allowed a production crew to shoot in her home.

"They shot a commercial for Zip Recruiter. Two big trucks and 20 people and I've never seen people work so efficiently and so quietly in my entire life," Collins added.

"We have a large amount of people coming to a home and it's our job to make sure that you have a good experience so we will definitely prepare you for that," said Tatro.

Tatro found Collins' home while scouting the neighborhood.

"They were looking for locations and left a flyer and a business card on my door," shared Collins

"It was one of the coolest places I've been to, especially with the big windows, the midcentury modern vibe," added Tatro.

"Once I talked to her and I understood what the process was and how it really required nothing but me just opening up my front door I was ready for it, I was fine I was very comfortable," Collins explained.

And homeowners can get some decent compensation.

"It ranges from $1,500 per day to I've seen about $5,000 per day depending on the size of the house and how much is involved with the house that we're filming in," shared Tatro.

"It was worth my while," Collins added.

"They really treat your house better than you treat it almost," said Esposito.

It's a chance to be part of the film industry without an acting lesson.

"It's kind of fun you get to see stuff you don't get to see, being on the other side of the camera is kind of cool," Esposito explained.

"It's an interesting way to see how commercials are made and how the film industry works and all the pieces that go into something like that I had no idea and it was a nice way to make easy money and have a good time while doing it," Collins shared.

"Everybody's a family everybody is nice they've very welcoming and hey if it pays your mortgage for the month why not," added Tatro.

