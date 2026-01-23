Tampa house fire damages shed and boat: HCFR

The Brief A house fire in Tampa damaged a shed and a boat, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived around 4:15 p.m. and found large flames coming from a two-story home. HCFR does not know what caused the fire, but they are investigating.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire along S 45th St. in Tampa early on Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 4:15 p.m. and found large flames coming from a two-story home near US-41 and Causeway Blvd.

What we know:

They said that the fire spread to a shed and a boat on the property.

Fire crews say that they were able to get the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

Nobody was injured.

What we don't know:

HCFR does not know what caused the fire, but they are investigating.