Tampa house fire damages shed and boat: HCFR
TAMPA - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire along S 45th St. in Tampa early on Friday morning.
Firefighters arrived around 4:15 p.m. and found large flames coming from a two-story home near US-41 and Causeway Blvd.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
They said that the fire spread to a shed and a boat on the property.
Fire crews say that they were able to get the fire under control within about 30 minutes.
Nobody was injured.
What we don't know:
HCFR does not know what caused the fire, but they are investigating.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.