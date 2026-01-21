100-acre brush fire prompts evacuations in Highlands County: Officials

The Brief A large brush fire sparked Wednesday afternoon in the northwest area of Leisure Lakes in Highlands County, fire crews said. Multiple HCFR and Florida Forest Service units are working to contain the fire. Firefighters said evacuations are currently underway west to Henscratch Road and south to Miller Avenue.



A large 100-acre brush fire is burning in the northwest area of Leisure Lakes in Highlands County, fire crews said.

What we know:

Highlands County Fire Rescue said the brush fire is burning near Durrance Road and Bluebird Avenue and moving quickly. Multiple HCFR and Florida Forest Service units are working to contain the fire.

READ: Sarasota County School Board votes to cooperate with all law enforcement — including ICE — in ceremonial vote

Firefighters said evacuations are currently underway west to Henscratch Road and south to Miller Avenue. More than 140 structures are possibly affected by evacuations.

What you can do:

Emergency crews are urging everyone to avoid the area, so they can work and residents can safely evacuate. Residents in or near the brush fire are urged to follow instructions from emergency officials and be prepared to leave.