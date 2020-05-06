Tampa International Airport on the hunt for the best local chalk artists

article

The best airport in North America is searching for some local artists who are experts in chalk art.



Tampa International Airport is looking for the best, most creative sidewalk art in the community, saying it wants to put it on display for travelers and employees to enjoy.

It will be shown on the giant screens in the cell phone waiting lot, and other places around the facility.

You can upload a picture to their website through May 12 to enter. If your art is chosen, they'll notify you by email.

Learn more about the contest by clicking over to the airport's website.

