Tampa investigators suspect arson as cause of house fire

Firefighters say smoke and flames were coming from a home in the Palmetto Beach neighborhood early Friday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported fire on the 2000 Block of Linsey Street around 2:30 a.m., according to officials.

Authorities say crews saw fire and smoke coming from the porch and attic when they arrived. According to officials, firefighters used hose lines to put the flames out within 15 minutes.

After searching the home twice, first responders confirmed that no one was inside during the fire. Officials say the home was currently under renovations.

No one was injured.

According to authorities, there were indications that the fire was set intentionally.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the Tampa Fire Marshal's Office at 813-274-7000.