Tampa, Kansas City mayors exchange gifts, one-liners during pre-Super Bowl meeting

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor welcomed to town her counterpart from Kansas City Thursday, during a tradition that goes hand-in-hand with Super Bowl week.

Surrounded by a small marching band, a group of pirates and ambassadors from Visit Tampa Bay, Mayor Castor greeted Kansas City Mayor Quintin Lucas at Tampa International Airport.

"We know that this is going to be the best Super Bowl ever, really, under the most difficult circumstances. So, difficult year worldwide, difficult for all of our fans and this game is going to provide such joy and excitement in a much-needed time," said Castor.

This is the first time in Super Bowl history the host-city mayor also has a team representing her city in the big game.

Speaking with FOX 13, Castor fired off several smack talk one-liners about as quickly as Tom Brady throws touchdown passes.

"I said that was just a fact that the only people that would leave this city disappointed would be the Kansas City Chiefs," she said. "We are going to provide enough of Tampa Bay's fine craft beer so that they can drown all their sorrows. If I'm not mistaken, they also provided a complimentary box of Kleenex when they got off of the plane, just as a precaution."

The two mayors exchanged items that represent their communities, including craft beer, Tampa cigars and Kansas City barbecue.

Mayor Lucas, meanwhile, also brought some high praise for Tampa Bay.

"The hospitality is second to none," Lucas said. "Not comparing Tampa to anywhere else, but I've had the good fortune of being to another Super Bowl before fairly recently and this welcome and this community and the excitement is really something that's unmatched anywhere."

The celebration didn't end with the meeting of the mayors. Visit Tampa Bay ambassadors also greeted fans of both teams as they arrived at TPA. At least two major airlines had to add flights from Kansas City to Tampa to accommodate the increased demand.

