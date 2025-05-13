Tampa leaders announce construction of 22-mile pedestrian path connecting several neighborhoods

The Brief Tampa city leaders announced the construction of a 22-mile pedestrian path connecting several neighborhoods. The project includes almost 4,000 feet of new and widened sidewalks, paving projects, lower speed limits, solar-powered flashing crosswalk beacons, improved roadway markings and signage. City leaders hope the first two segments of the Green Artery will be finished by mid-August.



Construction on a 22-mile path connecting the city of Tampa is underway after leaders announced the construction of its Green Artery on Tuesday.

It is a long-term mobility project aimed at connecting different neighborhoods throughout the city by way of a pedestrian path.

The construction of a 22-mile pedestrian path connecting several Tampa neighborhoods is underway.

"This Green Artery is going to connect people to the things that they need," Mayor Jane Castor said.

The city says residents will be able to walk or bike throughout the city much more easily.

What they're saying:

"Encircling Tampa's urban core and linking more than 20 neighborhoods, parks, schools, supermarkets and jobs," Castor said.

City leaders say the loop will connect to the future West Riverwalk, a five-mile expansion project that the city is expected to break ground on soon.

Mayor Jane Castor announced the project on Tuesday.

"Residents in this area will be able to hop onto the Green Artery and take it all the way to West Tampa's Rome Avenue, and then get to the Riverwalk," Castor said.

The project includes almost 4,000 feet of new and widened sidewalks, paving projects, lower speed limits, solar-powered flashing crosswalk beacons, improved roadway markings and signage.

As the city continues to spread out and development grows in certain areas, leaders say the Green Artery is supposed to serve as a lifeline for walking and biking around the city.

The construction of a 22-mile pedestrian path connecting several Tampa neighborhoods is underway.

"It's not just in one particular area, but everything that is taking place that brings our community together," Tampa City Councilor Gwendolyn Henderson said.

Construction on the first two segments of the Green Artery is underway. The first two segments stretch about 1.4 miles in Old Seminole Heights and 1.1 miles in Lowry Park Central.

"To access those services, whether it's your pharmacy, whether it's your barber, or it's your supermarket with walking and biking," Mobility Director Vik Bhide said.

The Green Artery joins the city's Green Spine, which runs from West Tampa to Ybor City, up the Nuccio Parkway to Cuscaden Park.

"I've heard some criticism and naysayers about building this Green Spine and providing bicycle lanes and things and saying, 'Well, people aren't using them'," Castor said. "People will use them when they feel safe."

The city hopes these projects will increase accessibility and improve safety on the roads.

What's next:

City leaders hope the first two segments of the Green Artery will be finished by mid-August.

The Green Artery is expected to be finished within five years.

The combined cost of the first two segments is about $1.7 million. The city says more than half the funding for this portion comes from FDOT grants.

