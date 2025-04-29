Tampa leaders announce major project to redevelop downtown’s north end

The Brief Tampa leaders announced a major project to redevelop the north end of downtown. They want to transform the area into an urban housing district. City leaders have viewed this part of downtown as a barrier to connecting Tampa’s developing areas.



Tampa leaders announced a major project on Tuesday to redevelop the north end of downtown, eventually transforming it into an urban housing district.

The area is the northern section of Tampa's Central Business District, between N. Tampa Street and E. Ashley Drive. The plan is to redevelop three or four blocks that are currently home to the old Army-Navy Surplus Market and three parking lots.

What they're saying:

"The ability to really transform this area is just staring us in the face," Mayor Jane Castor said during a news conference.

Castor said the goal is to use this land for mixed-use development, with at least 50% of it earmarked for affordable housing.

Many city leaders have long viewed this part of downtown as a barrier to fully connecting the city's developing areas. The plan is to fix that by finally connecting several roads currently cut off by the I-275 on-ramp.

"We're not just putting a building up here and there, we're creating entire neighborhoods," Castor said.

"This is just one project that's going to be a catalyst for redevelopment across this entire north end of downtown, continuing beyond the interstate," added Tampa City Councilman Alan Clendenin.

Big picture view:

According to the mayor, the city will simultaneously extend the Tampa Streetcar, while connecting the northern downtown area to other new developments, including the Riverwalk extension, the Encore and Gasworx districts, Tampa Heights and other parts of downtown.

