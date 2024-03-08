Hate crime leads to deadly dog park shooting; Tampa man arrested: HCSO

A Tampa man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a dog park more than a month ago, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they arrested Gerald Declan Radford, 65, on a second-degree murder charge with an enhancement of a hate crime.

This comes after the deadly shooting on the morning of February 2 at the West Dog Park in the Egypt Lake-Leto area. Deputies responded to the scene and found 52-year-old John Walter Lay had been shot.

Pictured: John Walter Lay, who was shot and killed at West Dog Park in Tampa.

First responders tried performing life-saving measures on him, but Lay died at a local hospital, according to HCSO.

Investigators said they first came in contact with Radford, who called 911 after the shooting. He claimed he shot Lay in self-defense, and at the time, deputies didn't have enough evidence to prove Radford didn't act in self-defense.

However, detectives continued investigating the shooting, searching for video connected to the incident and speaking with those familiar with the two men involved, HCSO said.

Authorities with the sheriff's office took their case to the State Attorney's Office to reveal the findings of their investigation and discuss potential charges against Radford.

Prosecutors approved the charge of second-degree murder with an enhancement for a hate crime, according to investigators.

"After analyzing the evidence, it was clear that this man acted from hatred within his heart," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The sheriff's office didn't initially say what happened between the two men to enhance the murder charge to a hate crime. Radford is being booked into the Orient Road Jail.

