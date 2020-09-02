Tampa man arrested in fatal shooting

article

A 23-year-old man is accused of murder following a deadly shooting on Monday, police said.

Tampa police said they received a 911 call about "shots fired" around 12:52 p.m. that day in the 3400 block of North 53rd Street. When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult Black man in the front yard.

They said the victim had a gunshot wound. Detectives eventually identified Malik Maynard as a suspect.

On Tuesday, they found Maynard's vehicle along Hellenic Drive, and confirmed he was in the vehicle. They arrested him on a murder charge.

The victim was not identified and police have not released information on a possible motive.

