Tampa man charged with manslaughter days after domestic violence arrest: Police

Police arrested 43-year-old Freddie Adams, Jr. and charged him with one count of battery after a domestic violence incident on Oct. 13, according to TPD.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene and first responders noted the victim had obvious facial injuries, including a laceration.

The victim did not want to be taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials say Adams was arrested just after midnight after being found at a home down the street from where the incident occurred.

On Oct. 15 around 9:37 a.m., officers began investigating the death of a woman found in a home on the 3300 block of E. Frierson Ave.

According to authorities, the victim's children asked an acquaintance for help and that person found the woman dead inside the home.

Officers say when they responded to the scene they found a Black woman in her late thirties.

Investigators connected the domestic violence incident to the death investigation. However, Adams was still in the Falkenburg Jail when the victim was found.

The medical examiner determined that the woman's cause of death was a result of blunt impact to the head from injuries she sustained during the domestic violence incident on Oct. 13.

Police say Adams was charged with felony manslaughter on Oct. 19. He remains in the Falkenberg Jail, according to officers.

Tampa Police say they will support domestic violence victims and encourages any victim to call 813-231-6130 or, click here. Officers say if you are being abused and need immediate assistance, call 911.