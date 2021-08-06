Tampa man faces murder charge after supplying drug that led to fatal overdose

article

Hillsborough County detectives arrested a Tampa man, saying he supplied a drug that led to another man's death. Now, he faces a murder charge.

Back in November 2020, detectives said 59-year-old Stephen Bowman dialed 911 to report her found the victim inside an apartment in the 15000 block of Arbor Reserve Circle in Tampa. The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Bowman admitted to giving the victim – who was not identified – a drug before his death and tampered with evidence before deputies arrived. He was arrested.

Following an autopsy, the results showed the victim's cause of death was intoxication by gamma-hydroxybutyrate. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, it is also known as the "date rape drug."

The State Attorney's Office received the reports from the detectives and later filed a first-degree murder charge against Bowman.