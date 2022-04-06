Tampa mayor aims to improve transparency, accountability after two city council controversies

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced changes to city policy Wednesday that she believes will improve transparency and accountability at City Hall.

The mayor said she wants all city employees to be re-trained on Sunshine Laws and public records requests. She's also asking Tampa's Ethics Commission to review the city's ethics standards, requirements and enforcement for lobbyists and elected officials.

This comes after one city council member resigned and another remains at the center of sexual harassment allegations.

"The controversies that have rocked our city council in recent weeks, although they have consumed a great deal of time and energy and taken resources away from our mission, they are not a reflection of our entire council," Castor said during a news conference. "These are two isolated incidents. One of them caused inexcusable misery to a city employee, cost taxpayers significant money and time distracting from our mission of improving the quality of life in Tampa. But they did not reflect the majority of our good, hardworking council members."

Last month, former Councilman John Dingfelder resigned as part of a public records lawsuit settlement. Dingfelder was accused by a local development consultant of using his wife's email account to conduct public business.

Councilman Orlando Gudes recently stepped down as City Council Chair after accusations of sexual harassment made by his former legislative aide became public. An independent investigation commissioned by the city determined that nearly all of the 19 allegations likely happened.

Castor spoke extensively about the situation for the first time Wednesday, telling reporters the employee initially didn't want to leave her job, despite harassment she claims began in 2019.

"Having been in law enforcement for 31 years and now in this position for three years, one thing I do know is that in these types of instances in harassment and stalking and sexual assaults that you have to give the authority to the victim, let them be in control of the situation," said Castor. "This particular victim wanted to keep her job, and she felt that she could handle the situation on her own."

According to the mayor, however, the situation did not improve.

"Not only had the situation not improved, it had deteriorated to the point that she could not work under those conditions any longer," Castor said.

Gudes said Tuesday there are documents that have not yet been made public that he believes will clear his name, although Castor is skeptical.

"It's best to say that we are still waiting for all the documents. And what's my legal team beyond? All the documents will be able to really show what was going on," said Gudes.

"I have no idea what he's talking about," Castor told reporters. "The records that I have seen are very, very clear: 18 out of 19 allegations were substantiated and there were, I believe, just under 20 witnesses that corroborated the statements that he made there."

Castor said she's considering asking Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend or remove Gudes from office. Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for the governor, recently told FOX 13:

"The Governor’s authority to suspend municipal officers is triggered when an officer is indicted or informed against (i.e., officially charged in court proceedings) for the commission of a felony or misdemeanor, or when the officer commits malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, habitual drunkenness, incompetence, or permanent inability to perform official duties... Because the Constitution only mentions the occurrence of a criminal indictment, it is rare for the Governor to suspend a municipal officer for the other reasons listed in the statute. Our office is aware of the allegations against the Tampa Council Chair and any decisions would be made after reviewing all available facts. We do not have anything to announce at this time."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Tampa Ciy Council selected Lynn Hurtak to fill Dingfelder's seat. Hurtak will be sworn in Thursday.