Tampa mayor says she'd fire city councilman over sexual harassment allegations if she could

Though she has issued a statement, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke out publicly for the first time about allegations that Tampa city councilman Orlando Gudes sexually harassed a female aide.

"I don't have any jurisdiction or authority over Councilman Gudes as he has been elected to be in that spot, but if he were a City of Tampa team member, he would have been terminated," she said during a press conference on Davis Islands concerning road safety.

It mirrored her statement from when the allegations first came to light, when she also said, "I know from many years in law enforcement that it takes a great deal of courage for a victim to make harassment and hostile work environment allegations against any supervisor, let alone one as powerful as a city council chairman."

Gudes has given up the chairman's gavel, but he promised to remain in office.

"I am not a coward, I am strong, that is why I am here today," he said during a public meeting last week. "I am not going to give up the fight."

The city released the findings of an independent investigation they commissioned that details comments he made to an aide concerning her sex life, her teenaged daughter's body and the sexual orientation of Mayor Castor.

As far as whether he should resign, the mayor didn't lay any pressure in either direction.

"That is up to Councilman Gudes."

But he is facing a lawsuit.

The victim has not been publicly identified, but her lawyer said today, "Councilman Gudes has absolutely no business representing the City of Tampa or its citizens. Yet, despite overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing, rather than step aside, Councilman Gudes has decided to embarrass himself and the City of Tampa by remaining on the City Council. We look forward to the day when one of the most courageous people living in Tampa Bay, his former legislative aid(e), can tell her story to a jury and hold Councilman Gudes accountable for his illegal actions and untoward behavior."

Late last week, Gudes' attorney released this statement: "We just received additional documents regarding the city’s investigation of councilman Gudes which cast substantial doubt on the actions of the administration. We are continuing to investigate this matter."

During a council meeting, Gudes claimed to have support of constituents. His lawyer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday to expand on that statement.

Council is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the appointment of a new councilor to replace John Dingfelder, who resigned several weeks ago after ethics complaints came to light. There are 23 applicants.

You can find a list of them here: https://atg.tampagov.net/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=6943&doctype=AGENDA

