Tampa City Council to discuss applicants to fill vacant seat following former member’s resignation

About two dozen people in Tampa are vying to replace a previous city council member, who resigned a few weeks ago as part of a settlement to a public records lawsuit.

Tampa city council members are meeting Tuesday to discuss the 23 candidates vying for the District 3 seat formerly held by John Dingfelder.

Here’s a list of the nearly two-dozen people hoping to fill his seat:

1. Dr. Sonja Brookin

2. Connie Burton

3. James Chittenden

4. Dr. Carolyn Hepburn Collins

5. Thomas W. Connelly

6. Robert "Pete" Edwards

7. Ron Fair

8. Thomas E. Feaster

9. Meredith A. Freeman

10. Connie Gage

11. Natasha Goodley

12. D.C. Goutoufas

13. Alison A. Hewitt

14. Parker Alexander Homans

15. Amanda Lynn Hurtak

16. Julie Jenkins

17. Kella McCaskill

18. Patrick Murphy

19. Thomas Scott

20. Tamara Shamburger

21. Vibha Shevade

22. A. Kendall Trosky

23. Carroll "Carrie" West



Notable candidates include Tamara Shamburger, a former Hillsborough County School Board member, community activist Connie Burton, and Julie Jenkins, who ran for a Florida House seat nearly two years ago.

Back in 2021, six days before the Super Bowl where the Buccaneers played on home turf, Dingfelder messaged Brian Ford, the Bucs’ Chief Operating Officer, saying:

"Last time I was on council, council was offered the opportunity to buy a pair of tickets at face value. That doesn't seem to be happening this year. We always work well with you guys and the sports authority. So I was wondering, (and disappointed), why that's not happening this time?"

Ethan Loeb, an attorney who had filed a public records request on behalf of a developer whose plans had been opposed by Dingfelder, discovered the texts.

"I don't think you got access to that. I know I sure don't. I am sure his constituents didn't either. It just seemed completely inappropriate," Loeb said.

Loeb wrote up four complaints about Dingfelder in a letter to the city attorney dated February 18.

Nearly a month later in a letter to Dingfelder, the city attorney said there are "numerous messages to and from you which create issues with the City of Tampa ethics code."

The messages are mostly related to his real estate career and potential development of the Showman's Rest Cemetery. He resigned a day later.

But Loeb's letter also includes the insistence he inappropriately urged constituents to lobby other councilors.

It also asserts Dingfelder deleted text messages with councilors that concern city business.



Loeb included screenshots of texts provided by other councilors that show Dingfelder asking for his question during a meeting to be taken last.



Another shows him strategizing over which issues should be brought up and when.



And finally, messages he did provide show him strategizing with the head of the Straz Center over a $25 million funding request, in which she updates him on another councilor's mindset.

"These discussions should happen at a public meeting," said Virginia Hamrick of the Florida First Amendment Foundation, "not in text messages outside of public view."

City council is expected to vote on Dingfelder’s replacement on Thursday.