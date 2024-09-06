Former Tampa middle school teacher, assistant principal arrested after student put in chokehold: HCSO

A former middle school teacher and assistant principal in Tampa were arrested after the teacher put a student in a chokehold, and the assistant principal failed to report it, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, on January 18, Bennie Leverett, 39, a teacher at Progress Village Middle School put a student in a chokehold, restricting their ability to breathe, before eventually releasing the hold.

The school's assistant principal, Tashiska Fabian, 41, met with Leverett and the student after learning of the incident but didn't report the matter to the child abuse hotline or law enforcement, HCSO said.

Fabian also learned that a student had recorded the incident on video and told that student to delete the footage, according to investigators. The student did delete the footage, but detectives later recovered it.

On February 16, HCSO and the Department of Children and Families went to the school. On March 14, Leverett was arrested, deputies said.

Detectives determined through detailed investigation that Fabian failed to report the incident and issued a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested on Wednesday, according to HCSO.

"It is deeply troubling that a teacher would harm a student, but even more so when a person in a position of authority fails to do the right thing and report the crime. This is a complete betrayal of trust within our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I'm proud of the witness who stepped up and did the right thing by reporting the incident, ensuring law enforcement could step in and bring justice for the victim."

Hillsborough County Public Schools said the teacher and assistant principal were both pulled from duty in February. District officials also said all parents were notified about the arrest, and Leverett resigned from HCPS back in March.

Fabian was never allowed to return to school after she was pulled and was eventually "let go," HCPS officials said.