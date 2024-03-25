Tampa needs lifeguards for pools, aquatics programs across city

article

The City of Tampa is trying to fill a crucial staffing need for its summer work program.

Tampa Parks and Recreation is still looking for dozens of lifeguards to help staff its 12 pools across the city.

Parks and Recreation officials say they typically hire around 100 lifeguards for the summer work program, but they’ve only filled about half of those positions so far.

They say this is also the busiest time of year for the city’s pools and aquatics programs.

"I think last year, we had around 25,000 visits," Louis Campanello, the aquatics team supervisor said. "We offer about, I think we did 3,800 swim lessons. So it's substantial. This pool here during the summer will get about 1,600 people, visits a week."

If the positions aren’t filled, it could impact the pools’ summer hours and programming.

"If we don't have the adequate oversight from lifeguards, we sometimes have to curtail the hours or even shut pools down," Mayor Jane Castor said.

Campanello says lifeguard staffing has been a growing issue over the years.

"We also teach a lot of swim lessons in other programs like aqua fitness. So without us, none of those things would be happening," Scott Mitter, a lifeguard, said.

Mitter says lifeguards run a number of programs and classes, in addition to overseeing the pools.

Parks and Recreation is trying to recruit more teens and young adults to its rookie school, which is a training course for the lifeguard pre-test. The city says lifeguard positions pay $15 an hour. You have to be 15 years and older to be eligible.

"It's a 300-yard swim, a tread and retrieval of a five-pound brick from the bottom of the pool, bring it back on your back to the side of the pool," Campanello said.

Mayor Jane Castor highlights the importance of filling lifeguard positions during the busiest time of the year.

"Because of our access to water and our wonderful weather, we often lead in the number of youthful drownings in our community," Castor said.

From teaching life skills like CPR and first aid, to keeping summer programming afloat, the city says its lifeguards are a huge part of its summer operation.

"I think it's an extremely important job," Mitter said. "Pools that don't have lifeguards will have one less barrier between a person swimming and a possible incident."

Tampa Parks and Recreation has hundreds of other part-time openings.

To find out more information on the lifeguard openings and training, click here.

