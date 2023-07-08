Tampa non-profit helps woman afford car

Pamela Glover bought a new car in February, giving her and her two-year-old granddaughter the freedom to drive where they wanted. But a month later, it broke down.

"All the money I had worked and saved up, it was gone," said Glover.

Without the car, Glover was forced to use public transportation, meaning she often got to her job late. Luckily, a Tampa-based non-profit called "Wheels of Success" heard her story and decided to help give her a new start.

The organization gave Glover a used Hyundai Sonata with brand-new tires and a bow on the top.

"This is going to help me a lot because I have my 2-year-old granddaughter now. I have to drop her off at the daycare, now I can get to work on time, and if I want to pick up extra shifts, I can pick up extra shifts now," Glover explained.

It was a big moment for the organization as well. Glover’s new car is the 1200th they’ve provided in their 20 years of operation.

CEO Susan Jacobs said their priority has always been the people they serve.

"We’re one of the only programs that tries to save the car, not salvage or sell it at auction unless we absolutely have to and get that car to a family that needs it," Jacobs said.

The cars are not provided for free though; new owners like Glover must pay about $120 every month for the first year. After that, the title is theirs.

There is also an employment requirement: people are only eligible if they have a full-time job.

"You cannot self-apply. You need to be referred by your employer or social service agency through our website because that’s how we vet people," Jacobs said.

Glover explained that her son passed away last year, and she did not have much hope the application for the car would work out.

She said the unexpected turn of events was very positive for her.

"I always felt like nothing good would happen to me, so for this to happen to me, it’s very, very emotional to me," said Glover.

