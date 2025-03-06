Tampa non-profit revamps first-time homebuyer program to help future owners

The Brief The non-profit organization is working with the county to build affordable housing in the area and to give first-time homeowners a leg up. They are offering classes on home maintenance and important general knowledge for homeowners to know. First-time homeowners say the program has taught them valuable skills in homeownership.



Owning a home can be a lot easier said than done, so a Tampa nonprofit has revamped its first-time homebuyer’s program to give future homeowners a leg up on what to expect.

The Corporation to Develop Community of Tampa (CDC of Tampa) works with Hillsborough County to build affordable housing around the area.

One of their latest developments is the Gardens at Diana Point in Tampa. The foundations are being laid for 24 new townhomes, which will be full of first-time homeowners.

"They will be new homeowners , and they will have to run a homeowner’s association. We started Home Matters 2.0, which is where we expanded on our first classes, which is strictly home maintenance. And in the second set of classes, we have home maintenance, and we have knowledge classes," said Vanessa McCleary, the Vice President of Real Estate Development at the CDC of Tampa.

It’s a revamped first-time home buyer’s program, where they learn everything from mortgages to maintenance.

"As a new homeowner, your taxes are different, designing and putting things into your house. Your budget is different. You’re going to have an escrow analysis and need to know how to understand that. Your insurance needs are different," said McCleary. "It’s really about answering those questions that a renter going into homeownership is going to be like, ‘Oh wait, what is this?’"

That’s exactly what happened to Keshia Butler.

"Being a renter, and I was a spoiled renter. I was the type to call the landlord to, like, fix my lightbulb. And I was like, ‘Oh, they’re right, I’m the landlord now. I do that stuff,’" said Butler.

Butler just celebrated one year of homeownership with her husband. She participated in the eight-week pilot program of Home Matters.

"I’m the first homeowner in my immediate family, so without having that blueprint of how to keep the home, I just valued the information to be honest with you," said Butler.

Butler learned when to DIY and when to hire a professional.

"They took the time to tell us, hey, you want to ask them about their license. You want to ask them if they’re insured and how to actually vet a contractor," said Butler.

She also received a handbook and put it to good use last year when Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Tampa Bay, causing her home to take on some water.

"I’m fairly new to Florida, and this was my first and second hurricane, so having that handbook to reference and knowing exactly what to do saved our home, to be honest, because I’m in a flood zone," said Butler.

Buter added that she and her husband were able to hire a licensed and insured contractor for repairs due to the storms.

The CDC of Tampa said this round of classes will last throughout the year and is open to anyone. However, they prioritize those who make 80% or less of the area’s median income.

"So, it will be a host of different classes just hitting all these different subjects that people may not think about as they’re buying the home. They’re just thinking, ‘Yes, I want a home.’ But homeownership is a responsibility, and it’s getting them ready for that responsibility," said McCleary.

The CDC of Tampa said all the homeowners at the Diana Point townhomes are enrolled in the Home Matters program.

The next Home Matters class is on March 11.

More information about upcoming classes can be found here .

