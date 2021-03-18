Tampa officer fires weapon at man armed with long gun

article

Tampa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a man armed with what they called a "long gun." The incident happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m. near the intersection of North 22nd Street and East Hamilton Avenue.

In a press release issued overnight, police say officers encountered a man in the roadway carrying a long gun. They say officers gave commands for the man to drop the gun.

Tampa police say one officer fired at the man, while he was still holding the gun, but did not hit him. The man was then taken into custody with no injuries.

Police say it is still early in the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.