Tampa organization helps women reach their full potential through untraditional jobs

A Tampa organization is helping women pursue their non-traditional career goals through educational grants.

Natalie Rychel wants to be a plumber and her dream is leading her down an unfamiliar road.

"It's interesting and definitely it's taken some, like, adaptation, but I feel very respected among everybody in my class, and I don't feel any different, she said.

Rychel wants to be a pioneer and trailblazer for women in this male-dominated industry. She's majoring in plumbing technology at Erwin Technical College.

"I really hope to show that there are more options than traditional options, such as nursing and things like that, that are more considered women dominated. That there are more options, and especially there's so much money in construction women should be able to share in the wealth as well," Rychel stated.

Natalie Rychel is majoring in plumbing technology at Erwin Technical College. Expand

It’s an opportunity to eventually succeed, but also an opportunity for schooling.

She enrolled at Erwin thanks to a grant from the Athena Society, a group of professionals whose mission is to promote equality and opportunity for women.

The Athena Society is a group of professionals whose mission is to promote equality and opportunity for women. Expand

"We know that when we are able to provide the opportunity for women to further their education, that helps them. It helps their families, it helps the overall community," explained Denise Jordan, president of Athena Society. "The Athena Society has a documented history of success. It has been helping women break barriers since 1976. It is incredibly important for us to support each other, to look for opportunities to network and to provide, you know, the support that's needed in order for us to all advance. Because if we bring everybody along, then we rise," Jordan said.

That is Rychel's goal -to rise and fulfill her dreams.

"It's been fun. It's been difficult. But also, when I get something, I get something and it makes me feel very accomplished. Plumbing is a ton of problem-solving, and the problem-solving really just motivates me to be a better plumber," she said.

Natalie Rychel attends class at Erwin Technical College thanks to a grant from the Athena Society.

A better plumber that is setting a new course for women in the field.

Rychel, one day, hopes to get her contractor's license.

LINK: Click here to learn more about the Athena Society.