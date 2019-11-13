Tampa Palms prowler caught on camera peeping into bathroom windows

Police want to find the man prowling around homes in the Tampa Palms area.

Home security video shows a “thin white male” looking into the bathroom window of a home along Dawson Ridge Road. He was also seen creeping around Burchette Road a few nights earlier, twice doing the same thing.

He'll face loitering and prowling charges if police can find him.

Detectives think he's in his late teens or early 20's.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130.