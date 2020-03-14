Tampa Parks and Recreation facilities, pools, and programs canceled

The Tampa Parks and Recreation Department will be closing all facilities and pools as of March 14. All additional scheduled programs, tournaments and events are also canceled until further notice to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Related Closings and cancellations in Tampa Bay area due to coronavirus

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map