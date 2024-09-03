Tampa police break up illegal street takeover near convention center

The Tampa Police Department stepped up their traffic enforcement efforts over Labor Day Weekend, arresting one 18-year-old in an attempted street takeover near the convention center.

According to TPD, officers put a particular focus on the Courtney Campbell Causeway over the holiday weekend and conducted 207 total traffic stops, issuing 103 warnings and 106 citations for speeding.

Throughout all of Tampa, officers conducted 1,183 traffic stops, issuing 1,012 warnings and 531 citations.

TPD also broke up an attempted street takeover event near the Tampa Convention Center where a BMW was spotted doing burnouts and slides before heading south on Franklin Street onto Harbour Island.

Aviation officers helped ground units track down and stop the car where the driver, Elian Michele, 18, was arrested for unlawful racing on a highway while engaged in a coordinated street takeover, as well as two narcotics charges.

"Those who engage in such reckless and dangerous behavior will face the full consequences of the law," said Chief Bercaw, reiterating the department's stance on street racing and takeovers. "It should be clear that this type of activity is not tolerated in Tampa. You will be caught, you will be arrested, and your car will be seized."

The BMW was impounded. This remains an active investigation.