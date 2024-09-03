NHC tracking new tropical wave in Atlantic, 2 others pose chance of development

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a third tropical wave that has formed in the Atlantic, with two others presenting a medium chance of development.

As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season nears, the NHC is keeping tabs on multiple disturbances in the tropics.

One that the NHC just began monitoring midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It has a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 10 percent chance of development over the next week.

However, while slow development is possible, by the end of the week, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for additional development.

Another tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea could form into a tropical depression, according to the NHC, late this week or over the weekend. It has a 40 percent chance of development over the next week.

And a third tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic could face slightly conducive environmental conditions, with a possibility for a tropical depression later this week.

The system could produce locally heavy rains and gusty winds across portions of the Cabo Verde Islands in a day or two. The NHC gives it a 10 percent chance of development through the next two days and a 40 percent chance of development through the next week.