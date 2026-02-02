Expand / Collapse search

Tampa police hosting community town hall for pedestrian safety in Ybor City

By Heather Healy
Published  February 2, 2026 12:22pm EST
Tampa
The Brief

    • The Tampa Police Deptartment is hosting a community town hall to discuss pedestrian safety.
    • The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at Cengro Asturiano De Tampa in Ybor City.
    • This comes after a speeding car killed four pedestrians and injured 13 in November 2025.

TAMPA - The Tampa Police Dept. is hosting a community town hall at Centro Asturiano de Tampa on Monday night. 

Mayor Jane Castro is seeking input from the public on how to make walking around Ybor City safer. 

This comes after a speeding car killed four pedestrians and injured 13 people in November. 

It’s an ongoing issue that’s been up for discussion, and many Ybor City residents have been asking for some type of change for a long time. 

Topics will include enhanced safety, accessibility, vibrancy for residents, businesses, and visitors.

The mayor, councilwoman Naya Young, Tampa Police Dept., the Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency and others will be there to talk about enhanced safety, accessibility and vibrancy for residents, businesses and visitors of the district.  

What they're saying:

"I definitely think that there should be the road closed off or some barricades or something. There's so many people down here late at night and, just with all the traffic and the drinking, it's not always the safe environment to have cars driving," said Tampa resident Alexandra Lydic.

Another topic since this fatal pedestrian crash is whether to block traffic on Friday and Saturday nights along 7th, which’s a crowded main street through the historic district’s entertainment area. 

"The community is telling us they want to talk about shutting down 7th Avenue. I’m not going one way or another. I’m just saying the community wants to have a space to talk about it," said Lynn Hurtak of District 3 for the City of Tampa.

This town hall encourages residents to bring all of their concerns as possible solutions are discussed. 

What you can do:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Heather Healy.

