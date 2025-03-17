Tampa police investigating another big winner at Seminole Hard Rock Casino being robbed

The Brief Tampa police are investigating another robbery related to big winners at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino getting robbed as they leave the casino. The latest case is from Feb. 5, 2025, but previous robberies happened in August 2024 and December 2023. While no one has been arrested in the latest robbery, police do not believe they are related.



Tampa Police detectives are investigating another robbery tied to the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

The latest case is from Feb. 5, 2025, and is the latest in a concerning pattern of robberies tied to the casino.

Roulette table at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

No arrests have been made, and TPD says an investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

In a search warrant filed by a detective, police say the victim’s car was hit by the suspect along Hillsborough Ave. at 3:11 a.m.

The victim pulled over, and the suspect got out of the other car, wearing a mask, and pointed a gun in the victim's face. The suspect took $3,700 from the victim, which he had won at the casino, according to Tampa police.

Part of the search warrant filed by a Tampa detective regarding the Hard Rock Casino robbery.

Detectives say after reviewing casino surveillance video, they saw the victim leaving the casino at 3:04 a.m., being followed into the parking garage by what appeared to be a ‘spotter' waiting to see what car he got in.

Then, a Buick followed the victim’s car and was seen on traffic cameras following the victim to Hillsborough Ave.

The search warrant says, "It should be noted per Seminole Hard Rock law enforcement, this appears to be a pattern with victims in their casino who win a large jackpot amount and leave the hotel in a vehicle (getting struck and then robbed at gunpoint)."

Dig deeper:

FOX 13 previously reported on a Riverview couple who were lucky to be alive after being shot at their doorstep in August 2024 after a night at the casino.

Riverview woman seen being robbed on home surveillance camera.

HCSO investigators said surveillance video from the casino showed them being followed throughout the night after winning the jackpot.

In December 2023, a man who won $100,000 was followed to his Hyde Park home before being beaten and robbed.

The Hyde Park home of the man who was robbed leaving Hard Rock Casino.

In 2024, Tampa police arrested two suspects in the case.

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Seminole police told FOX 13 they are not aware of any other active investigations of similar crimes and that they are fully cooperating with the investigations by providing surveillance video.

Hard Rock Casino officials also added that guest safety is their highest priority.

FOX 13 is not naming the two suspects in the latest robbery as they have not been arrested. But, law enforcement said they do not believe the latest robbery is connected to the previous robberies.

The Source: FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis collected the information in this story.

