Tampa police investigating homicide after 13th St shooting

Tampa police found a man laying unresponsive in the 9200 block of 13th St N after a shooting on Friday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers found the man who had upper body trauma in a residence's yard around 8:38 a.m.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital which is where he died according to police.

Officials say they found an adult male suspect near the incident. He is being interviewed by detectives.

Detectives say that the evidence they have gathered so far suggests that the two men knew each other, and it was not a random attack.

The investigation is still ongoing.