Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide

The Brief Tampa police say a man was shot and killed on E. Citrus Cir. on Monday evening. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made in the case.



The Tampa Police Department says it's investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death in a neighborhood on Monday night.

What we know:

TPD says officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday to the 4700 block of E. Citrus Cir. and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Police say they're following leads in the case, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

TPD has not released the name or age of the man who died.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.