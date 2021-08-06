Tampa police search for suspect who stabbed teen to death

A teenager was stabbed to death early Friday morning in Tampa and now police are looking for the killer.

Tampa police say the 15-year-old boy was attacked just before sunrise near North Packwood and West Sligh Avenue. Investigators believe he got in a fight with the suspect who stabbed him.

A witness took the boy to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police say they do not think that the attack was random and they are following several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477),