Tampa police mourn loss of retired captain

Retired Tampa Police Department Captain Mike Flynn passed away Friday evening at the age of 58, according to TPD.

Flynn began his career with TPD in 1994. He retired in January of 2020, on the same day his wife, former Major Yvette Flynn retired.

"Mike led a life dedicated to the service of others," said Chief Brian Dugan. "My heart goes out to Yvette and the entire Flynn family. I ask everyone in our community, as well as the community of Fort Pierce, to keep the Flynn's in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this time of grief".

According to TPD, Flynn continued his life of public service after his retirement by serving as a Major with the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Flynn’s death comes less than a week after TPD Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen was killed in the line of duty after investigators believe he purposely veered into the oncoming vehicle to save others.

