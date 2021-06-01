Tampa police search for hit-and-run driver involved in deadly pedestrian crash

article

Tampa police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey, newer-model sedan with heavy front-end damage.

The crash occurred on Hillsborough Avenue near 40th Street. Detectives said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was walking in the westbound lanes when a car struck the victim.

Tampa police said the victim was propelled into the path of a three-wheeled motorcycle and passed away at the scene.

The person on the motorcycle was treated for minor injuries.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-276-3200.

