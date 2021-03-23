Tampa police search for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

article

Police in Tampa are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia.

Investigators said 72-year-old James Annan wandered away from the Sheraton Suites around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Annan suffers from dementia. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has white hair and was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Annan's whereabouts is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.