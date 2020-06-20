Tampa police searching for missing, endangered man

article

Tampa police are searching for Aubrey Lewis Hudson, 63, who was last seen walking westbound on East 7th Avenue.

Hudson suffers from a mental disability, according to police.

Hudson is 5’9” and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue/gray long sleeve button shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who comes in contact with Hudson or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

