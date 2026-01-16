Tampa police ramp up security ahead of MLK Day, Gasparilla Parades

The Brief Tampa police are preparing for a series of large parades expected to draw tens to hundreds of thousands of people in the coming weeks, including the Gasparilla children’s and adult parades. Law enforcement agencies will use officers on land, water, and in the air, including new drone technology. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and follow safety rules to help keep events secure.



Tampa police say they are entering one of their busiest times of the year as they prepare to secure a series of major parades beginning this weekend with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.

What we know:

With crowds expected to reach into the hundreds of thousands during Gasparilla, police say safety planning has been underway for months and relies heavily on cooperation from the public.

Officers will be deployed throughout parade routes and surrounding areas, monitoring events on the ground, in the water, and from the air.

What they're saying:

Police say each parade presents its own challenges, requiring customized security plans. This year, Tampa police are also rolling out new technology to help keep crowds safe.

Officers will use drones as part of the department’s new Drone as First Responder program. The drones can be launched immediately when a 911 call is received, allowing police to quickly assess situations from above.

Major Jason Dillaha of the Tampa Police Department said public awareness remains one of the most important safety tools.

"Be vigilant. And if you see something, say something to law enforcement," Dillaha said. "At Gasparilla Day Parade, we'll have thousands of law enforcement officers out there. If you see something out of place, could be little, could be major, please let an officer know so that we can do something."

Police say planning for large-scale events includes reviewing safety strategies used at similar parades and gatherings across the country. Those reviews help determine what adjustments or improvements should be made locally.

In total, about 80 law enforcement agencies will assist with security during the upcoming events, providing additional officers and resources.

Police say that a layered approach is necessary given the size of the crowds and the number of events scheduled over the next several weeks.

What you can do:

While police stress preparedness, they also remind parade-goers that rules are in place to help prevent dangerous situations.

Alcohol is not allowed at the children’s parade, and weapons are prohibited at all events. There is also a no-fly zone over the parades, meaning personal drones are not permitted. Only law enforcement agencies are authorized to use drones during these events.