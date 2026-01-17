Tampa's Riveters restaurant is a tribute to WWII with fresh foods and craft beers

The Brief The name is a tribute to the women who served in the industries that supported the World War II war effort. Riveters in Tampa has nostalgia and old photographs on the walls and even features actual plane parts created by women who were riveters. The menu reflects that affinity to the WWII effort with names like Warhawk Chili and Munition Mussels.



It’s a cross between a museum and a restaurant, and it bears the name of a World War II icon as a nod to the history of America’s Greatest Generation.

Riveters in Tampa immerses the customer in nostalgia from more than 80 years ago but with the fresh foods and flavors of today served up hot.

Dig deeper:

"Riveters is a fresh food-themed concept honoring Rosie the Riveter and the World War II era," owner Andres Farfan said. "When you come to the restaurant, obviously, the first thing you’re going to notice is a lot of the décor in here is all original décor from World War II. Like the wings are actually original [airplane] wings."

While that decoration gives the place a museum look, Farfan admitted that it really is because of his customers who have visited.

"Most of the stuff that’s actually here has been donated through people who come in here that are regulars," Farfan said. "We get a lot of people that have memorabilia that means a lot to them. When they see the place, they want it to be displayed and want it to be shown."

READ: Children’s Gasparilla 2026 Guide: Here’s what to know:

What they're saying:

But the nostalgic look inside is only part of the story.

Riveters is a restaurant and craft brewery.

"We buy all our proteins fresh, we make all of our dressings fresh, we make all of our sauces in the house," Farfan said.

A look through the menu still shows his affinity for WWII as there’s the Bomber Burger, the Warbird chicken sandwich, the MacDill grilled cheese and more.

"Our burgers are one of our biggest sellers," Farfan admitted. "We have Ruebens, fish sandwiches, fish tacos."

And then there’s the brewery side of the business.

"We brew all of our beers," Farfan said. "West Tampa Light, Riveters Red… we wanted to do something easy to drink."

The end goal is to give whoever walks through the doors an experience of both a visual history of service and an amazing meal worth having.

"We put a lot of work into making all of our food, better than you would have at home," Farfan said.

READ: What’s next for the Rays? Ownership group member sheds light on plans to make Tampa Bay a baseball haven:

What's next:

To visit Riveters in person, you can find them located in MidTown at 2301 North Dale Mabry Highway. You can find their menu and specials posted here.