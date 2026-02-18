Tampa shooting suspect accused of killing unarmed man following fight at a cookout: Police

article

The Brief Tampa police have arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man on Sunday. Police said a group of people who were all known to each other were at a cookout when several arguments and physical altercations broke out. Aniel Avidan Galo-Chavez, 20, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.



The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to a home on the 3000 block of W Spruce Street to investigate a report of a man being shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his mid-30s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers immediately detained several people at the home and began gathering witness statements and collecting evidence.

Police said a group of people who were all known to each other were at a cookout when several arguments and physical altercations broke out.

One fight between Aniel Avidan Galo-Chavez, 20, and another man turned physical, according to TPD.

Police said the fight ended when the victim stopped fighting and left the room.

Galo-Chavez, according to police, then went into a bedroom, grabbed a gun and shot the unarmed victim.

He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

What they're saying:

"This incident is a tragic reminder that conflicts should not be resolved with violence," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "A disagreement has now resulted in the permanent loss of a life and devastating consequences for everyone involved. Our detectives will always remain committed to thorough investigations to ensure justice is pursued."