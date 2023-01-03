Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater mayors discuss affordable housing, Rays stadium plans in 'State of the Bay'

The mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater met at the University of South Florida’s St. Pete campus Tuesday to talk about 2023 plans and how they think things across the Tampa Bay area are going.

The nonpartisan group Suncoast Tiger Bay hosted the annual luncheon called the State of the Bay. At the close to hour and a half discussion, the local leaders answered questions about everything from affordable housing to public transportation to the recent resignation of Tampa’s police chief.

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard highlighted voters’ recent decision in November to sell two city-owned waterfront properties to build apartments and retail space and revitalize the downtown area.

"We think it is a huge catalyst for downtown," Hibbard said. "It will include 600 rental units, a new 158 key boutique hotel, new restaurants."

All three mayors agreed that affordable housing is at the top of their list of priorities. They said they’re using every resource available to ensure people can live comfortably in the Tampa Bay area.

That includes, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch mentioned, plans to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in the city. One of the main requirements for the proposals for the project Welch told developers is that they include affordable housing.

"We want to be innovative," Welch said. "We want to use private partnerships, public private partnerships. We want to use resources like we have our CRA, federal funding, every resource that we can get to fill that gap because the market and luxury housing is far outpacing affordable and workforce housing and if we want to be a place that doesn’t leave people behind, then we have to intensify our efforts on affordable housing."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said, "We are trying to address this from every avenue possible, providing housing solutions in a number of different areas. Again, the 10,000 affordable unit goal that we’ve already surpassed … but also looking at it the immediacy of the issue."

Castor said the City of Tampa has programs for those struggling to pay their rent or mortgage that allow funds to be utilized.

"We actually have a phone bank of individuals that are taking these calls and providing that relief to individuals in our community that need it," Castor said.

They admitted, though, tackling the issue is a continuing challenge.

"There’s a lot of things that have to be unpacked to make things affordable," Hibbard said. "It’s not just the housing check or the rent check. It’s also our transportation and a lot of things that go with it that we need to continue to work on."

All three also said public transportation is an issue at the top of their lists. Welch said the SunRunner’s success gives the area momentum moving forward. Hibbard said he’d like to put more of a focus on regional transportation.

Castor called transportation the regional Achilles heel, and said they’re working on plans for a project right now, but are still figuring out funding. She said one they have clarity on funding, they will roll out their plan.

They also discussed the question concerning where the Tampa Bay Rays will call home. The team’s lease at Tropicana Field is up in 2027.

"We want, and when I say we, I think I speak for the entire Tampa Bay community, that we want the Rays to stay here [in Tampa Bay] and to make this their home," Castor said. "Now, between myself, Mayor Welch wants them to have that location in St. Pete and I clearly would rather have that location in Tampa."

Representatives from the Rays were in attendance at the luncheon.

Last month, the City of Tampa released renderings for a baseball stadium in the proposed GasWorx District. The team has incentives in its current lease to stay in St. Pete. Four proposals to redevelop the Gas Plant District also include a stadium as a main focal point.

Castor also answered questions about the recent resignation of Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor after she flashed her badge during a golf cart traffic stop.

"We hold all of our city personnel and specifically those who wear a uniform that represent this city to the highest professional and ethical standards and specifically that applies to the leaders of those departments and those organizations and to have the chief of police not display those highest levels of professionalism and ethical behavior was something that could not be tolerated," Castor said. "I personally believe that the chief of police is the most important position in any municipal government. They represent the city on a daily basis, and if you don’t have a foundation of security and safety, you’ll never have a successful city."

Castor said in this next nationwide search for a police chief, she wants to have more community involvement.