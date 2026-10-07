Tampa students walk, bike to school as safety takes center stage at campus without buses

The Brief Students at Sulphur Springs K-8 are walking and biking to school Wednesday as part of National Walk & Bike to School Day. The school does not provide school buses, making walking and biking an important part of how students get to class. Wednesday's event also marks the launch of a partnership aimed at improving safe and effective routes to school.



Students at dozens of Hillsborough County schools are walking and biking to class Wednesday for National Walk & Bike to School Day, but at one Tampa school, the morning commute carries added significance: Sulphur Springs K-8 does not provide school buses.

Hillsborough County student commute

What we know:

Students walked and biked to Sulphur Springs K-8 Community School Wednesday morning as Hillsborough County Schools joins the national effort encouraging children to get to class on foot or by bicycle.

The event ran from 7:15 to 8 a.m. near the school, but at Sulphur Springs, organizers say walking and biking are more than a one-day activity.

The school does not provide school buses, according to Sidewalk Stompers, making walking and biking a significant part of its transportation needs. Organizers say having safe, connected routes is important to helping students arrive at school regularly and on time.

Community safety partners

What they're saying:

Wednesday's walk puts a spotlight on a practical question for families whose children routinely travel to school without a bus: whether the streets, sidewalks and crossings along the way provide a safe and reliable route.

Hillsborough County Schools Chief of Staff Dr. Marie Whelan and Tampa Mobility Director Brandon Campbell are expected to join students Wednesday morning. The event also marks the beginning of a new partnership between Sulphur Springs K-8 and the nonprofit Sidewalk Stompers focused on promoting safe and effective routes to school.

"National Walk & Bike to School Day recognizes the importance of giving children safe and healthy routes to school," Sidewalk Stompers President Emily Hinsdale said.

Regional participation numbers

By the numbers:

Hillsborough County has 37 district schools registered to participate in National Walk & Bike to School Day in 2026, according to Sidewalk Stompers.

The participating campuses stretch across the county, including schools in Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Lutz, Plant City, Ruskin, Gibsonton and Apollo Beach. Most of the listed events are scheduled for Wednesday, while several schools are holding events on other dates in October.

Active transportation effort

The backstory:

Sidewalk Stompers launched in 2018 and describes its mission as promoting active transportation while improving student health, community connections and road safety.

At Sulphur Springs, Wednesday's event gives organizers and local officials an opportunity to focus specifically on the routes students use to get to school and the role walking and biking play in the school's daily transportation needs.

Future route improvements

What's next:

The new partnership between Sulphur Springs K-8 and Sidewalk Stompers is expected to focus on promoting safer and more effective routes for students who walk or bike to school. W2SD 2026 press release

FOX 13 is at Sulphur Springs Wednesday morning as students make their way to class and will be asking local officials about the safety of the routes children use every day.