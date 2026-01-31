Tampa's TFK African Restaurant is the ticket to Lagos, but only a car ride away

The Brief The name stands for Tasty Flavor Kitchen, and TFK doesn't compromise on the cooking to create the best meals in Seminole Heights. The feel is like walking into the kitchen at your mother's house where you know the food is fresh and made-to-order without compromise. The flavors reflect the true Nigerian roots of the owners as they offer Egusi Soup, Okra Stew and Jollof Rice.



Stepping into TFK (Tasty Flavor Kitchen) African Restaurant at 5100 N Nebraska Avenue feels less like entering a Tampa storefront and more like being invited into a family kitchen in the heart of Nigeria. That is the goal of owner and main chef Janet Oluwanishola Sanni. It's her kitchen, and she welcomes everyone to come and sit at her table.

Janet Oluwanishola Sanni in the kitchen

What they're saying:

"When I got here, I saw a lot of need because I'm like the preacher of African culture, and I think not just about the outfits, or the music, or the movies," Sanni said. "I think the food has a lot to play in it also."

Her vision to bring that food, from her kitchen, to your table came to life in the TFK African Restaurant.

"So, the TFK is definitely authentic, African or Nigerian restaurant. Which means 'mama's cooking,'" Sanni said.

And by mama, she means herself.

Sanni pours her heart and soul into the meals, creating everything from scratch, which can translate into a wait time as the dish is being perfected, but the wait is worth the reward once that authentic creation arrives at the table.

"We don't do anything food color—from red bell pepper, onions, ginger, garlic, turmeric and our natural seasoning. And also fried rice, which would just be veggies, white rice and turmeric," Sanni said.

That makes each meal more healthy with fewer additives and more of the natural goodness of the food.

For someone looking for specific Nigerian dishes. Sanni is more than happy to fill that void as well.

"We have the egusi soup, we have the okra, we have the bean soup, we have the jute leaf. We do fish, we do goat meat, we do chicken, we do turkey," Sanni said. "Whatever protein you want in the soup is what we put in there."

All of that home-made-to-order right there in mama’s kitchen, just like at their own home.

"We want you to come here and feel like this is home," Sanni said. "You know, relax! We're here to give you a different total experience that you've never had before, because this is home away from home."

What's next:

You can visit TFK Restaurant in Seminole Heights. You will find them at 5100 N Nebraska Avenue. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. You can see specials, reviews and upcoming events on their Facebook page here.