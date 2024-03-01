Tampa to plant 30,000 trees by 2023 to restore city’s canopy

The city of Tampa will be adding hundreds of trees in two communities as part of the mayor’s mission to plant 30,000 new trees by 2030.

"We were known, previously, as having one of the best tree canopies in the world," Mayor Jane Castor said. "Every five years, USF does a tree study in the city. This last tree study showed that we had lost approximately 8% of our canopy. And so, we are doing all that we can to replace that and replace it with trees that make a difference."

Construction crews are already in the process of improving miles and miles of water transmission lines and wastewater pipelines in several communities as part of the Neighborhoods Design Build Project.

Crews installing wastewater pipes are also planting trees.

On Friday, city leaders announced they are expanding this project to include a pilot program that will plant 200 trees across Macfarlane Park and Virginia Park.

"We are marrying up, with our sustainability and resiliency department, our planting of trees," Castor said.

One of the reasons behind Tampa’s declining tree canopy is due to residential development, including the building of new homes and the expansion of existing ones.

The goal is to plant 30,000 trees by 2030.

Removing protected trees in Tampa requires approval.

Members of the Tampa Tree Advocacy Group spoke to council members about this topic at the Feb. 15 city council meeting.

"You learned that in the name of progress, Tampa has permitted builders and developers to remove so many trees that Tampa’s grand oaks – the most valuable, beneficial trees in all of Florida – are now considered to be rare. You have even voted to approve the destruction of some of these valuable trees. But there comes a time when we must all ask these important questions: When does an individual’s own self-interest outweigh the common good?" Tampa Tree Advocacy Group President Lorraine Parrino told the city council.

"With the goal of 30,000 trees by 2030, we are looking to not only replenish our canopy but grow it back into that world-class tree canopy," Castor said.

To reach that goal, Castor told FOX 13 the plan is to plant 5,000-6,000 trees a year.

