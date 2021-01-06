Expand / Collapse search

Tampa to pursue suspending, revoking alcohol permits for repeat violators of COVID-19 orders

By FOX 13 News staff
Tampa
Images show packed bars, streets in Ybor City for New Year’s Eve

Despite continued warnings about the rapid spread of COVID-19, the images of New Year's Eve in Tampa's Ybor City showed packed bars and streets, with many not wearing masks.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officials announced they will take new action against businesses that are repeat offenders of city and county COVID-19 orders. 

The city will begin issues notices to either suspend or revoke alcohol permits to businesses that have two or more citations related to COVID-19 safety rules, such as requiring face coverings and capacity limits.

The notices would go to both the business owner and the property owner. 

"Our goal from day one of the pandemic has been to protect the health and lives of our residents while taking steps to keep businesses open and operating in the safest possible way," Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "And while the vast majority of our businesses and residents are acting responsibly, we can’t allow a few bad actors to compromise and lengthen the recovery efforts for an entire community."

PREVIOUS: Packed bars, streets in Ybor City shine light on rising number of COVID-19 cases

The announcement comes after photos and video quickly circulated on social media showing packed bars and streets in Ybor City on the last night of 2020.

By Saturday, code enforcement teams visited businesses in the historic neighborhood reminding them to follow COVID-19 guidelines. 
 