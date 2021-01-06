Tampa to pursue suspending, revoking alcohol permits for repeat violators of COVID-19 orders

Tampa officials announced they will take new action against businesses that are repeat offenders of city and county COVID-19 orders.

The city will begin issues notices to either suspend or revoke alcohol permits to businesses that have two or more citations related to COVID-19 safety rules, such as requiring face coverings and capacity limits.

The notices would go to both the business owner and the property owner.

"Our goal from day one of the pandemic has been to protect the health and lives of our residents while taking steps to keep businesses open and operating in the safest possible way," Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "And while the vast majority of our businesses and residents are acting responsibly, we can’t allow a few bad actors to compromise and lengthen the recovery efforts for an entire community."

PREVIOUS: Packed bars, streets in Ybor City shine light on rising number of COVID-19 cases

The announcement comes after photos and video quickly circulated on social media showing packed bars and streets in Ybor City on the last night of 2020.

Advertisement

By Saturday, code enforcement teams visited businesses in the historic neighborhood reminding them to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

