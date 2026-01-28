Tampa volunteers who transport cancer patients get once-in-a-lifetime Stanley Cup surprise

The Brief Volunteers with the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program were surprised with a visit from the Stanley Cup in Tampa. The NHL Players Association recognized two Tampa Bay volunteer drivers for helping cancer patients get to and from treatments. The American Cancer Society says there is a growing need for more volunteer drivers, with many ride requests going unfilled.



Two Tampa Bay volunteers who spend their time helping cancer patients get to critical medical appointments got a surprise of a lifetime when the Stanley Cup rode along with them.

Paul Ross and Shana Taylor-Page volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program, which provides free transportation for patients who are unable to drive themselves to treatments and appointments.

Dig deeper:

Their routine day behind the wheel took an unexpected turn when the NHL Players Association, in town for the Stadium Series, honored them with a visit from hockey’s most iconic trophy.

"Let me tell you, being surprised when it pulled up today was — that was pretty crazy," Ross said.

For Ross and Taylor-Page, the moment was a thank you for the quiet work they do every day.

"Their stress, their life has been turned upside down," Ross said, describing the patients they transport.

Road to Recovery drivers help cancer patients during some of their most difficult moments. Ross says the impact of a simple ride can be profound.

"I drove someone and found out when I picked them up that they were going to ring the bell. There’s a lot of people who don’t get that chance," Ross said.

Big picture view:

Ross says volunteering is personal for him after seeing cancer affect his own family.

"I’ve had my father pass away from prostate cancer, and a sister who is a 10-year survivor of breast cancer," Ross said.

What they're saying:

The American Cancer Society says the need for volunteer drivers in Tampa Bay is constant and growing.

"Whether it is once a day, once a week, once [a] month, we truly rely on those volunteers," Lindsey Langley-Liboreiro, senior executive director of the American Cancer Society, said.

But the organization says it does not have enough drivers to meet demand.

"Right now, [more than] 50% of the rides that are requested we’re not able to fulfill," Langley-Liboreiro said.

Taylor-Page hopes others will see how flexible volunteering can be.

"You can do it on your way to work, you can do it [on] your lunch break, you can do from home," Taylor-Page said.

What you can do:

The American Cancer Society says there are currently 65 volunteer drivers in Tampa Bay’s Road to Recovery program, but many more are needed.

The organization has fulfilled more than 1,100 ride requests, but says about 2,700 requests have had to be turned down because no drivers were available.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information here.