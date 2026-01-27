MOSI unveils new name and expansion plans

The Brief Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) has a new name and is expanding its STEAM learning spaces - encompassing science, technology, engineering, art, and math. MOSI used chemical reactions to transform a sign bearing its former name, the Museum of Science & Industry, into its new name during a press conference on Tuesday. MOSI officials said the new space will allow it to quadruple the number of school field trip students and school break campers each year.



What we know:

MOSI, which stood for Museum of Science & Industry will now be called the Museum of Science and Innovation.

MOSI used chemical reactions to transform a sign bearing its former name, the Museum of Science & Industry, into its new name - Museum of Science and Innovation.

By the numbers:

The museum also shared its expanded Center for STEAM Learning, which adds 30,000 square feet of new classroom lab space.

MOSI officials said the new space will allow it to quadruple the number of school field trip students and school break campers each year.

The backstory:

This isn’t the first time MOSI has changed its name.

It began as the Museum of Science and Natural History in 1962.

In 1982, it became the Museum of Science & Industry in 1982.