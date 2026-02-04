Tampa warehouse gears up for Girl Scout cookie season

The Brief A new warehouse in Tampa will be housing thousands of Girl Scout cookies for this year's season. The Girl Scout season is from January 5 to March 15. The organization, Beneficial Blends, is releasing a new cookie this year: Exploremores.



It's that time of year again: Girl Scout cookie season! There's a new warehouse in Tampa to hold the coveted Girl Scout cookies.

The backstory:

Beneficial Blends, owned by Erin Meagher, will be housing thousands of boxes during the season.

One of their newest flavors, Exploremores, are sandwich cookies with chocolate, marshmallow and almond-flavored crème. Other flavors available include:

Classic Flavors

Thin Mints: A fan-favorite, these are crisp chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolate coating.

Caramel deLites / Samoas: Crisp cookies topped with caramel, toasted coconut and dark chocolate stripes.

Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs: Layered cookies with a crispy center, peanut butter topping and chocolate coating.

Trefoils: Classic, buttery shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe.

Peanut Butter Sandwich / Do-si-dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with a creamy peanut butter filling.

Lemonades / Lemon-Ups: Refreshing lemon-flavored cookies (Lemonades have tangy icing; Lemon-Ups feature baked-in inspiring messages).

Adventurefuls: Brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Specialty & Dietary Options

Caramel Chocolate Chip: A chewy, gluten-free cookie featuring rich caramel and semisweet chocolate chips.

Toffee-tastic: A gluten-free shortbread cookie with sweet, crunchy toffee bits.

Mary Pat King, CAE, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, is excited for what's to come for this year's cookie season, emphasizing how hard these girls work to sell, which helps pay for experiences and giving back.

More Information:

