Tampa water businesses forced to adjust as severe weather looms

Some businesses that rely on the water began taking precautions and canceling reservations and events due to potential severe weather during the weekend.

Several Tampa-based companies that dock at the Tampa Convention Center, including the Pirate Water Taxi, Bay Rocket and Tampa Riverwalk Rentals, are planning to be closed on Saturday. The Yacht StarShip has also canceled its River of Lights cruises on Saturday.

Capt. Dallas Curry, who operates Tampa Bay Fun Boat, said he had to cancel three events for the same day, with potential wind gusts of 30-plus miles per hour in the forecast.

"Disappointing, plus it's a hit money-wise. We hate to do it, but customer safety has to come first, and it's going to be bad out there," Curry said. "It hits everybody here on the dock hard. Every boat down here is going to close."

Homeowners are also taking precautions with their outdoor Christmas decorations, including leaving their inflatable yard decorations deflated.

Governor Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, announced he's activating the Florida State Guard in preparation for the storm. He also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to be prepared to respond to potential floods, wind damage, and isolated tornadoes.