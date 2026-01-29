Missing Bradenton man hit by vehicle on I-75 exit ramp: FHP

The Brief A missing Bradenton man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle on an Interstate 75 exit ramp in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 70-year-old Michigan man was traveling in an SUV on the southbound exit ramp from I-75 to State Road 674 when a pedestrian entered the roadway and was hit. The pedestrian was a man reported missing out of Manatee County and had last been seen on Sunday. He suffered serious injuries in the crash, FHP said.



A 37-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week in Manatee County was seriously injured Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle on an Interstate 75 exit ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the southbound exit ramp from I-75 to State Road 674 in Ruskin. A 70-year-old Michigan man was driving an SUV when a pedestrian identified as Nathaniel Modglin, 37, entered the roadway and was hit.

Modglin, a missing man from Bradenton, was last seen walking northbound in the 500 block of U.S. 41 in Ruskin Sunday night. Troopers say he suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

FHP says Modglin's family was concerned that he didn't have his prescribed medication with him.

What we don't know:

Modglin's current condition is unknown at this time. FHP has not said why he was on the interstate ramp at the time of the crash.