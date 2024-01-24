Tampa woman hit, killed on I-75

article

A 29-year-old Tampa woman was hit and killed on I-75 on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say just after 8:30 p.m., a 20-year-old Sarasota man was driving a sedan south on I-75 in the left lane.

According to troopers, the driver was approaching US-301 at exit 224 when a woman walking east on I-75 tried to cross the southbound travel lanes.

FHP says the front of the sedan hit the woman.

The driver and his passenger, a 19-year-old Sarasota woman, was not injured, according to authorities.

However, troopers say the pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation.