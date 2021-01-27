Tampa's Channelside Drive tunnel gets artsy new glow

The tunnel under downtown Tampa’s convention center just got a lot more colorful. It's now illuminated with LED lights.

The lights run along the tunnel and are programmed to synchronize using unique color sequences.

The new art installation, called, "The Circle of Unity," is part of the Lights on Tampa program.

"Circle of Unity. I couldn't of a better name for a more wonderful art program to bring our community together," Mayor Jane Castor offered.

Castor says she hopes the project will also have the added value of slowing down traffic in the Channelside Drive tunnel.

More Lights on Tampa installations are planned for other parts of downtown.

